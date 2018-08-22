Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Molina Healthcare (MOH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Molina Healthcare (NYSE: MOH):

8/3/2018 – Molina Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $144.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Molina Healthcare earnings of $2.25 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 cents by a whopping 106.4%. This upside came on the back of managed care fundamentals, margin recovery and effective performance management. Molina Healthcare’s shares have outperformedthe industry in the past one year. The company’s growing top-line, backed by a consistent membership rise, positions it for long-term growth. Its inorganic strategies remain accretive to the revenue base. It has begun an enterprise-wide restructuring program to reduce expenses and improve overall operational efficiency. However, rising medical care costs along with dependence on debt financing have resulted in higher interest expenses, consequently draining the company’s bottom-line.”

8/2/2018 – Molina Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $132.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2018 – Molina Healthcare had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $134.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2018 – Molina Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $92.00 to $120.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2018 – Molina Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $125.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2018 – Molina Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2018 – Molina Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $94.00 to $110.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

7/24/2018 – Molina Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $91.00 to $94.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

7/24/2018 – Molina Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Molina Healthcare’s shares have outperformed the growth of its industry in the past one year. It has also witnessed its 2019 estimates move upward in the past 30 days. The company’s growing top line, backed by a consistent membership rise, positions it for long-term growth. Its inorganic strategies also remain accretive to the revenue base. It has begun an enterprise-wide restructuring program to reduce expenses and improve overall operational efficiency. However, Molina Healthcare suffers from rising medical care costs along with dependence on debt financing that have resulted in higher interest expenses, draining the bottom line.”

7/23/2018 – Molina Healthcare is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2018 – Molina Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Molina Healthcare’s shares have outperformed the growth of its industry in the past one year. It has also witnessed its 2019 estimates move upward in the past 30 days. The company’s growing top line, backed by a consistent membership rise, positions it for long-term growth. Its inorganic strategies also remain accretive to the revenue base. Solid first-quarter results have prompted the company to increase its guidance, which raise optimism. The company has begun an enterprise-wide restructuring program to reduce expenses and improve overall operational efficiency. However, Molina Healthcare suffers from rising medical care costs along with dependence on debt financing that have resulted in higher interest expenses, draining the bottom line.”

7/13/2018 – Molina Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $108.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/10/2018 – Molina Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/30/2018 – Molina Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $113.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Molina Healthcare’s shares have outperformed the growth of its industry in the past one year. The company’s growing top line, backed by a consistent membership rise, positions it for long-term growth. Its inorganic strategies also remain accretive to the revenue base. Solid first-quarter results have prompted the company to raise its guidance, which raise optimism. The company has begun an enterprise-wide restructuring program to reduce expenses and improve overall operational efficiency. However, Molina Healthcare suffers from rising medical care costs along with dependence on debt financing that have resulted in higher interest expenses, draining the bottom line.”

6/28/2018 – Molina Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $90.00 to $92.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/28/2018 – Molina Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/27/2018 – Molina Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

MOH stock opened at $138.70 on Wednesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.66 and a 1-year high of $139.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 247.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $1.99. Molina Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 23.01% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.81, for a total value of $126,182.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Norman Nichols sold 4,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $571,627.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,094 shares of company stock valued at $936,106. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,584,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,970,000 after buying an additional 2,110,308 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,805,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,805,000 after buying an additional 709,100 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,972,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,200,000 after buying an additional 188,902 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,862,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,182,000 after buying an additional 271,898 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,764,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,231,000 after buying an additional 416,159 shares during the period.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

