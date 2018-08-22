Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 22nd (ACAD, AGI, BDC, CRR.UN, CRT.UN, EXAS, KINS, NAVG, PLUG, RRGB)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, August 22nd:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Acadia Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule drugs for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. Their three clinical programs are ACP-103 for treatment-induced dysfunction in Parkinson’s disease, and ACP-104 and ACP-103, both for the treatment of schizophrenia. “

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate mines in Sonora State, Mexico. “

Belden (NYSE:BDC)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They currently have a $88.00 target price on the stock. The analysts wrote, “We recently hosted investor meetings with management and come away with increased confidence in both the growth outlook for H2/18 (backlog + $30M y/y entering Q3, much easier comps) and positioning for longer-term secular drivers (industrial automation, smart buildings, rising bandwidth needs, etc.). Short interest remains elevated (we believe a potential positive catalyst), as we maintain our BUY recommendation. Broadcast at the bottom. Clearly a source of much investor consternation in recent periods (outsized vs. overall platform contribution, in our view), we believe GV has likely troughed, as big projects have largely dried up (Q1/18 faced a particularly tough comp) and current demand is much more run-rate” (while cost structure is greatly optimized for eventual upturn).””

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. National Bank Financial currently has C$15.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$14.50.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$14.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$14.00.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its target price increased by BTIG Research to $95.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) was given a $20.00 price target by analysts at Boenning Scattergood. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Navigators Group (NASDAQ:NAVG) was given a $70.00 target price by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) was given a $4.00 price target by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock. The analysts wrote, “We are maintaining our HOLD rating on RRGB following its full Q2 earnings release as dine-in traffic challenges and margin pressures persist. The execution of its team service model (in early ’18) and value focus has led to disappointing results thus far. Accordingly, RRGB will re-invest in training and tweak its Tavern Double offerings/pricing looking forward. While shares are trading at or near an industry-low valuation, a lack of earnings visibility keeps us on the sidelines. We are maintaining our FY18 EPS estimate of $1.81 but lowering our FY19 estimate to $2.03 from $2.15. Our price target remains $42, which is based on ~6.0x our 2019 EBITDA estimate.””

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) had its reduce rating reissued by analysts at Nomura.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim. The analysts wrote, “We remain NEUTRAL. Sales increased 7.0% to $17.55bn (vs. our $16.96bn est), on a stronger-than-expected 6.5% comp increase (vs. our +3.0%). The comp was led by a 6.4% increase in traffic, the strongest performance since Target began reporting the metric in 2008, and follows 4% growth in 1Q. Gains have been led by improvements in ‘frequency’ categories, particularly essentials (food/beverage accelerated for a 6th straight quarter), in addition to e-comm. Digital sales rose 41%, aided by a successful one-day sale event in July, and contributed 1.5% of the comp increase. Impressively, stores were responsible for the large majority of comp growth (4.9%). In 1H18, comps rose 4.8%; with trends remaining strong through the back-to-school period, we raise our forecast for to 2H to nearly 4% comps (from +LSD%).””

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) was given a $4.00 price target by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) was given a $4.00 price target by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

