Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s FY2019 Earnings (FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $6.49 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.52. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s FY2020 earnings at $6.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.26 EPS.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $224.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.54.

Shares of FRT opened at $128.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $106.41 and a one year high of $134.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.23.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $7,805,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 410,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,675,000 after acquiring an additional 32,980 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 160,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 383.6% in the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 16,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 13,274 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 234.7% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, insider Donald C. Wood sold 14,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $1,680,723.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 56,625 shares of company stock valued at $6,796,976 in the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

