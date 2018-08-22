Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 19th.

Shares of FRBK opened at $7.80 on Monday. Republic First Bancorp has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $24.43 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRBK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $44,007,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 362.3% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,184,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $1,415,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 152.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 146,809 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 19.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 619,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 102,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

