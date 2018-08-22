Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Renewable Energy Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Roth Capital set a $25.00 price objective on Renewable Energy Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Renewable Energy Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Renewable Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.50.
Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $25.10. The firm has a market cap of $860.66 million, a PE ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
In related news, VP Gary Haer sold 6,722 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $115,013.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 100,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,248.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,133 shares of company stock valued at $570,828. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGI. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $883,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 213.1% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 60,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 41,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,143,000.
Renewable Energy Group Company Profile
Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in North America. The company operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It acquires feedstock; and manages construction and operates biomass-based diesel production facilities.
