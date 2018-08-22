Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Renewable Energy Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Roth Capital set a $25.00 price objective on Renewable Energy Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Renewable Energy Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Renewable Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $25.10. The firm has a market cap of $860.66 million, a PE ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.32. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $580.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.60 million. equities analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gary Haer sold 6,722 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $115,013.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 100,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,248.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,133 shares of company stock valued at $570,828. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGI. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $883,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 213.1% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 60,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 41,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,143,000.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in North America. The company operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It acquires feedstock; and manages construction and operates biomass-based diesel production facilities.

