Remark (MARK) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Remark earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the information services provider an impact score of 48.8028697645124 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get Remark alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on MARK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Remark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Remark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th.

MARK stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.45. 3,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.56, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $122.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.85. Remark has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $15.10.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The information services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $20.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Remark will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc, a technology company, focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. The company operates KanKan, a social media data intelligence platform. It also owns and operates various digital media properties that deliver content in various verticals, such as travel and entertainment, young adult lifestyle, and personal finance.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.