Regis (RGS) Sets New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $22.19 and last traded at $20.29, with a volume of 31281 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.
The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. Regis had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 5.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RGS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Regis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Regis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $834.43 million, a PE ratio of 343.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
Regis Company Profile (NYSE:RGS)
Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through four segments: North American Value, North American Franchise, North American Premium, and International. Its salons offer haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; custom styling, cutting, and hair coloring, as well as professional hair care products; and other services.
