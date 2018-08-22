Regent Investment Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 38.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 128,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 125,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,083,000 after acquiring an additional 13,763 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 100,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,877,000. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.67.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $113.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.94 and a 12 month high of $122.51. The company has a market capitalization of $162.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $16.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.9275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.94%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

