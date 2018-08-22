Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Purchases 11,332 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,332 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.2% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 62,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,446,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 19.5% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 11,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $1,198,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Patriot Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 84.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 51,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 23,647 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAT stock opened at $140.42 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.00 and a 1-year high of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.24. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $14.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAT. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 17th. Argus dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.94.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

