Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $5.52 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 7,250 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.64, for a total transaction of $2,346,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,003.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 25,000 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.68, for a total transaction of $8,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 90,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,333,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $324.07 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $291.52 and a twelve month high of $363.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.71.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.39. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 944.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 17.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.02%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.02.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.