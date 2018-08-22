Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $315.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.38 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 7.80%. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers updated its FY18 guidance to $1.80-2.20 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ RRGB opened at $40.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.95 million, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a one year low of $36.20 and a one year high of $70.10.

In related news, CFO Guy J. Constant purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.52 per share, with a total value of $247,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RRGB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 480 company-owned restaurants located in 39 states and 2 Canadian provinces; and had 86 casual-dining restaurants operated by franchisees in 15 states.

