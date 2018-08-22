Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ: HTGM):

8/22/2018 – HTG Molecular Diagnostics was given a new $7.00 price target on by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2018 – HTG Molecular Diagnostics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We note that the company entered into the first amendment earlier this month, which involves performing collaborative development services for what is expected to be a multi-stage project that leads to a potential NGS-based companion diagnostic assay in support of the therapeutic programs at Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY; not rated). HTG currently has two development programs ongoing in the statement of work under the master agreement with QIAGEN. The amendments allow the use of IUO assays in subsequent prospective and retrospective clinical trials for multiple indications, which are the next steps in the company’s immuno-oncology (I/O) collaboration. In our view, HTG now has more shots on goal, represented by the potential commercialization of companion diagnostics for therapeutics being developed by biopharma partners.””

8/14/2018 – HTG Molecular Diagnostics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. is engaged in developing and marketing a technology platform which consists of instrumentation, consumables and software analytics for sample profiling applications including tumor profiling, molecular diagnostic testing and biomarker development. Its products include HTG Edge System, HTG Edge Assays and HTG Assay Direct. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona. “

8/8/2018 – HTG Molecular Diagnostics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/6/2018 – HTG Molecular Diagnostics was given a new $7.00 price target on by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2018 – HTG Molecular Diagnostics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/9/2018 – HTG Molecular Diagnostics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Leerink Swann.

7/3/2018 – HTG Molecular Diagnostics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/2/2018 – HTG Molecular Diagnostics was given a new $7.00 price target on by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/27/2018 – HTG Molecular Diagnostics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

HTGM stock opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $5.83. The company has a current ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.46.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 81.10% and a negative return on equity of 132.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 million. equities research analysts predict that HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGM. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $170,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $189,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 322.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 55,769 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $353,000. 36.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc develops and markets products and services based on proprietary technology that facilitates the routine use of targeted molecular profiling. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets.

