Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB)

8/22/2018 – Red Robin Gourmet Burgers was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/6/2018 – Red Robin Gourmet Burgers was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Red Robin’s shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. Moreover, the challenging operating environment in the U.S. restaurants space could continue affecting business. Also, higher expenses from increased investments may continue to hurt its bottom line. Earnings estimates for 2018 have also gone down over the past 7 days, reflecting analysts’ concern surrounding the company’s future earnings potential. Nevertheless, the company’s various sales building efforts like continual focus on menu innovation, value offerings, increasing service speed, effective marketing strategy, remodeling programs and online ordering business remain encouraging. The strategic initiative to drive profitability by effectively cutting costs by 2020 is also a positive.”

8/4/2018 – Red Robin Gourmet Burgers was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/3/2018 – Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $47.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2018 – Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $54.00 to $42.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2018 – Red Robin Gourmet Burgers was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2018 – Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $45.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/2/2018 – Red Robin Gourmet Burgers was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $65.00.

8/2/2018 – Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $64.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2018 – Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had its price target lowered by analysts at Maxim Group from $68.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2018 – Red Robin Gourmet Burgers was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/18/2018 – Red Robin Gourmet Burgers was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/10/2018 – Red Robin Gourmet Burgers was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Red Robin have widely underperformed the industry over the past year and we are further discouraged by the company’s first-quarter 2018 earnings, which not only missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also declined 22.5% year over year. Revenues in the quarter however rose a meager 0.2% from the prior-year quarter, driven by new restaurant openings and the favorable impact of foreign currency that overshadowed the decline in comps. However, the company’s various sales building efforts like continual focus on menu innovation, value offerings, increasing service speed, effective marketing strategy, remodeling programs and online ordering business remain encouraging. The strategic initiative to drive profitability by effectively cutting costs by 2020 is also a positive. However, higher expenses from increased investments may continue to hurt its bottom line.”

6/28/2018 – Red Robin Gourmet Burgers was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of RRGB stock opened at $40.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $510.95 million, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.24. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.20 and a 52 week high of $70.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $315.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.38 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Guy J. Constant acquired 5,000 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.52 per share, with a total value of $247,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRGB. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 9,839 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 66,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 480 company-owned restaurants located in 39 states and 2 Canadian provinces; and had 86 casual-dining restaurants operated by franchisees in 15 states.

