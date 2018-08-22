Raymond James (RJF) Holdings Reduced by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 50.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 128,488 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $11,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter worth about $135,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter worth about $194,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter worth about $215,000. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

In related news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.99, for a total value of $220,167.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 10.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $91.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.67. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $74.14 and a fifty-two week high of $102.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

