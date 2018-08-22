Raymond James Increases Pure Storage (PSTG) Price Target to $28.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 27.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PSTG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Pure Storage from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pure Storage in a research note on Friday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Pure Storage from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.61.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.20 and a beta of 1.12. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $25.62.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.32 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 35.13% and a negative net margin of 16.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $2,902,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President David Hatfield sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $3,711,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,025,438 shares of company stock worth $164,845,180 in the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global X Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 353.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 100,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 78,136 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 228,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 24,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ivory Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,346,000. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution.

