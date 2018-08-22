Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (PXI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 46.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,747,000.

Shares of PXI stock opened at $41.86 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a one year low of $30.19 and a one year high of $46.64.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

