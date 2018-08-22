Raven Industries (RAVN) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RAVN. ValuEngine raised shares of Raven Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raven Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.50.

NASDAQ:RAVN opened at $40.70 on Tuesday. Raven Industries has a 1-year low of $26.70 and a 1-year high of $42.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Raven Industries by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,907,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $188,685,000 after purchasing an additional 374,836 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Raven Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 469,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Raven Industries by 505.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 425,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,929,000 after purchasing an additional 355,463 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Raven Industries by 22.5% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,353,000 after purchasing an additional 63,686 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Raven Industries during the first quarter worth $11,111,000. 74.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, and aerospace/defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable growers to enhance farm yields.

