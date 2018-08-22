Raul R. Rodriguez Acquires 114,000 Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) Stock

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) CEO Raul R. Rodriguez acquired 114,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $299,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of RIGL opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $4.71. The stock has a market cap of $436.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. equities analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RIGL. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,537,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,925 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,392,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,498 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 3,966,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,040,000 after purchasing an additional 30,503 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,575,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,116,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,021,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after purchasing an additional 652,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and immunoglobulin a nephropathy.

