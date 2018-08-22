Radius Health (RDUS) Shares Down 0.5%

Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) shares traded down 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.95 and last traded at $19.70. 42,746 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 815,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.79.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radius Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The company has a market cap of $909.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $22.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 million. Radius Health had a negative return on equity of 110.71% and a negative net margin of 444.70%. analysts expect that Radius Health Inc will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech bought 169,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.83 per share, for a total transaction of $3,527,831.29. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,460,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,580,817.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,364,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,250,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,524,906.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 379,363 shares of company stock worth $8,864,131. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 9,303.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 9,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter.

Radius Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat breast cancer.

