Qurate Retail Inc Series A (QRTEA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Aegis

Aegis reissued their buy rating on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.

“We updated our post 2Q18 Qurate model and maintained our $30 price target and our Buy rating on the shares. The stock provides substantial upside (+35%) if Qurate improves margins, improves Domestic ASPs, produce less bad trends at HSN, and continues to buyback stock. We see all these occurring. 2Q Sales missed our estimate by only $8M largely on weaker International (Japan & Italy), HSN and Cornerstone, while Adj. OIBDA was 3% ahead of our estimate. We are encouraged by several nuggets from the earnings conference call that gives us confidence in our rating on the stock: 1) Qurate sees a better overall company margin profile in 2H18 as margin pressures ease at QVC U.S., as they move past the promotional activity in International, and as they manage HSN towards a better margin profile; 2) Domestic QVC ASPs have been declining for several quarters.”,” Aegis’ analyst wrote.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on QRTEA. ValuEngine lowered Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, FBN Securities upgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.41 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.60.

NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $21.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.34. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $29.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 21.05%. equities research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 1,192.2% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. acquired a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail Inc Series A

Qurate Retail Group, Inc markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Websites, and mobile applications. The company's Websites offers home, apparel, beauty, accessories, jewelry, and electronics products. It also operates as an online retailer of women's, children's, and men's apparel, and children's merchandise; and home, beauty, and personalized products, as well as retails its products through catalogs, and retail and outlet stores.

