QunQun (QUN) Hits One Day Volume of $176,325.00

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. QunQun has a market capitalization of $5.84 million and approximately $176,325.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QunQun has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One QunQun token can now be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, ZB.COM, OKEx and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015556 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000313 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00267083 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00149346 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00033301 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010603 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

QunQun Profile

QunQun’s genesis date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 708,511,101 tokens. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io

QunQun Token Trading

QunQun can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BigONE, ZB.COM, OKEx and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

