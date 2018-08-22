Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 39.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 12.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 530,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,078,000 after purchasing an additional 59,116 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,503,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,453,000 after purchasing an additional 214,903 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 20.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 171,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 28,738 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGP opened at $30.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of -0.46. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $31.83. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $220.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.17 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.10.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

