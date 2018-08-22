Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Stake in CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,437 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in CommVault Systems during the first quarter worth $171,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CommVault Systems during the second quarter worth $211,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the second quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the second quarter valued at $294,000. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

CVLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on CommVault Systems to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Monday, April 30th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on CommVault Systems from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub downgraded CommVault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.56.

In related news, SVP Ronald L. Miiller sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $143,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,117 shares in the company, valued at $6,377,605. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Brian Carolan sold 5,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $394,299.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,391,032.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 141,518 shares of company stock valued at $9,455,463 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $64.80 on Wednesday. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.35 and a 52-week high of $72.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 2,166.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.12.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $176.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.92 million. CommVault Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

