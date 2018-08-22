Quanta Services (PWR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Quanta Services’ second-quarter 2018 adjusted earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.3%. That said, the reported figure grew 18% year over year, driven by robust top-line growth and sound project execution. Total revenues topped the consensus mark by 4.3% and increased 20.7%, aided by robust revenue growth across the board. The company also remains optimistic about the second half of 2018 as base business activity seasonally increases and larger pipeline projects speed up the pace. Meanwhile, it also reported record 12-month backlog of $7.4 billion. However, operating margins were down 40 basis points (bps) mainly on softer-than-expected margin performance of the oil and gas segment (down 350 bps) due to harsh weather conditions, which also affected a midstream project in the Northeast, and lower contribution of a larger project. Shares of Quanta Services have unperformed the industry year to date.”

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.30.

PWR traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.39. 8,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,771,348. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.82. Quanta Services has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $40.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 7.72%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quanta Services news, insider Jerry K. Lemon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $73,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,980.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 15.0% in the second quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 7.8% in the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 25.6% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 13.9% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 20.2% in the second quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 10,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the electric power, communication, and oil and gas industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment provides network solutions, including the design, installation, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as other engineering and technical services.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quanta Services (PWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.