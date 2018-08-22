Qorvo (QRVO) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on QRVO. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Qorvo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a hold rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.48.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $81.10 on Friday. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $64.53 and a 12-month high of $86.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.20. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $692.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Qorvo will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 3,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $253,329.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,864,549.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 2,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total transaction of $168,758.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,179,456.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,850 shares of company stock worth $3,545,223 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Qorvo by 159.6% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Qorvo during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Qorvo during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Qorvo during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

