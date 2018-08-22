Qiagen NV (QGEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $382.16 Million

Equities research analysts expect Qiagen NV (NASDAQ:QGEN) to announce $382.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Qiagen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $379.69 million and the highest is $384.63 million. Qiagen reported sales of $363.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qiagen will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.64 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Qiagen.

Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Qiagen had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $377.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.89 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Commerzbank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a price target (up previously from ) on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Qiagen from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Qiagen stock opened at $38.24 on Wednesday. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $39.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Qiagen by 7.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Qiagen by 2.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 107,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Qiagen by 17.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Qiagen by 156.0% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Qiagen by 28.2% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN N.V. (QIAGEN) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing Sample to Insight solutions that transform biological samples into molecular insights. Its Sample to Insight solutions integrate sample and assay technologies, bioinformatics and automation systems. Its sample technologies are used for isolating and preparing deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), ribonucleic acid (RNA) and proteins from blood or other liquids, tissue, plants or other materials.

