Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Devon Energy Corp (DVN) Reduced by Analyst

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for Devon Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 15th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.72. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s FY2019 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DVN. Stephens set a $52.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.77.

NYSE:DVN opened at $41.85 on Monday. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.44, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.18.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincluden Management Ltd. grew its position in Devon Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 265,127 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,428,000 after acquiring an additional 14,015 shares during the period. Dreman Value Management L L C purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $525,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 121.2% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,885,465 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320,329 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 27.0% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Devon Energy by 48.5% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,660 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Lyndon C. Taylor sold 18,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $772,646.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,936.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 12,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $502,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,051.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

