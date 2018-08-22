Q4 2018 Earnings Forecast for Repligen Co. (RGEN) Issued By William Blair

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Repligen in a report released on Tuesday, August 21st. William Blair analyst A. Murphy now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. William Blair also issued estimates for Repligen’s FY2019 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Repligen had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $47.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Repligen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

Shares of RGEN opened at $51.25 on Wednesday. Repligen has a 1-year low of $29.56 and a 1-year high of $51.32. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 74.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.72.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $85,606.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,855.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Roy T. Eddleman sold 33,142 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,625,615.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 413,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,305,964.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,844 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,191. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in Repligen by 1,511.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 4,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP purchased a new stake in Repligen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Repligen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Repligen by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. 90.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process worldwide. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

