Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Timbercreek Financial Corp Decreased by National Bank Financial (TF)

Timbercreek Financial Corp (TSE:TF) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Timbercreek Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 15th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Timbercreek Financial’s FY2018 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Get Timbercreek Financial alerts:

Separately, Fundamental Research began coverage on Timbercreek Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “top pick” rating and a C$10.13 target price for the company.

Shares of TSE:TF opened at C$9.36 on Monday. Timbercreek Financial has a 12-month low of C$8.88 and a 12-month high of C$9.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.0575 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

Timbercreek Financial Corporation, a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

Recommended Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.