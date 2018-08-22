Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) Increased by Analyst

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – SunTrust Banks raised their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Boston Properties in a research note issued on Friday, August 17th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.61. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q4 2018 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.69 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BXP. ValuEngine cut shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.79.

NYSE BXP opened at $129.80 on Monday. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $111.57 and a 12 month high of $132.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.57.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.73). Boston Properties had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $664.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXP. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $258,419,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 74.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,176,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,451,000 after buying an additional 1,360,861 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 85.7% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,214,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,315,000 after buying an additional 560,624 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 418.3% during the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 583,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,922,000 after buying an additional 471,065 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 9.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,141,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,377,000 after buying an additional 356,355 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties is a fully integrated real estate investment trust that develops, redevelops, acquires, manages, operates and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space totaling 50.3 million square feet and consisting of 167 office properties (including nine properties under construction), six residential properties (including four properties under construction), five retail properties and one hotel.

