Q3 2018 Earnings Estimate for FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) Issued By William Blair

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FLIR Systems in a report released on Monday, August 20th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for FLIR Systems’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

FLIR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Drexel Hamilton lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIR opened at $61.38 on Tuesday. FLIR Systems has a 1-year low of $37.18 and a 1-year high of $61.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $452.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLIR. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 3,042.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 103,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 100,241 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $743,648.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,514.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,502,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 538,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,351,674.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,552 shares of company stock worth $5,592,001 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection.

