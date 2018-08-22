Q3 2018 Earnings Estimate for Chembio Diagnostics Inc (CEMI) Issued By Zacks Investment Research

Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research dropped their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for Chembio Diagnostics in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research analyst B. Marckx now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Chembio Diagnostics’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 million. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 26.91% and a negative net margin of 16.54%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CEMI. ValuEngine downgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Benchmark began coverage on Chembio Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CEMI stock opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Chembio Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $11.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benchmark Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 13.1% during the first quarter. Benchmark Capital Advisors now owns 75,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 8,675 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 29.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 10,120 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $119,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 26.9% during the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 20,050 shares during the last quarter. 44.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or monitor diseases. It offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. The company also develops tests for malaria, Dengue virus, chikungunya virus, Ebola, Lassa, Marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

