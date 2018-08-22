Q2 2019 Earnings Forecast for Oxford Industries Inc (OXM) Issued By KeyCorp

Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oxford Industries in a research note issued on Monday, August 20th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.89. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.64 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.03 EPS.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price (up from $91.00) on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Oxford Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.44.

Shares of OXM stock opened at $95.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $57.36 and a 12 month high of $97.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.29.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $272.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 8.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,357,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $195,606,000 after acquiring an additional 185,923 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 799,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,361,000 after acquiring an additional 11,829 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 6,570.0% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 516,123 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 508,385 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 358,565 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 357,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 19th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.