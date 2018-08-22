Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for TJX Companies Inc Increased by Northcoast Research (TJX)

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) – Northcoast Research lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TJX Companies in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 17th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now anticipates that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.14. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TJX. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital set a $105.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, OTR Global began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.71.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $106.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $62.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.66. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $66.44 and a 1-year high of $107.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,231,563 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,830,461,000 after purchasing an additional 715,960 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 8,257,538 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $785,952,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 7,922,871 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $646,189,000 after purchasing an additional 105,692 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,876,616 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $559,336,000 after purchasing an additional 295,891 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,635,469 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $459,629,000 after purchasing an additional 107,710 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

