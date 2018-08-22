PVH Corp (PVH) Position Raised by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,760 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in PVH were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in PVH by 3.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in PVH by 6.9% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in PVH by 22.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PVH by 3.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in PVH by 5.4% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on PVH in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on PVH from $179.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on PVH from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.16.

NYSE:PVH opened at $152.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PVH Corp has a 12-month low of $118.66 and a 12-month high of $169.22.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The textile maker reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that PVH Corp will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 28th. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.89%.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.08, for a total value of $548,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francis K. Duane sold 16,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,636,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,875 shares of company stock worth $3,364,739. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, eyewear and fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

