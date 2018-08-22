PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) Receives $35.15 Average Price Target from Analysts

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.15.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PHM. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th.

PHM traded up $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,177,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,727,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $24.86 and a 1 year high of $35.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.10.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. PulteGroup had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 314,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,036,000 after buying an additional 52,500 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 251.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 31,370 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 825,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,722,000 after buying an additional 10,039 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company is involved in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes; and the construction of housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods names.

