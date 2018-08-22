PTC Inc (PTC) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,898 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.08% of PTC worth $8,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,397,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,076,000 after buying an additional 530,133 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 1,157.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 362,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,999,000 after buying an additional 333,595 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 434.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 393,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,683,000 after buying an additional 319,700 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,596,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,482,000 after buying an additional 234,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PTC shares. Guggenheim started coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their target price on PTC to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PTC from $79.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.44.

In other PTC news, CFO Andrew Miller sold 34,453 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $3,175,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,405 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total value of $130,074.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,483 shares of company stock worth $9,497,631. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTC stock opened at $93.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.26. PTC Inc has a fifty-two week low of $53.49 and a fifty-two week high of $100.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $314.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.95 million. PTC had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Inc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc develops and delivers software products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: IoT Group, Solutions Group, and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things (IoT) applications and augmented reality (AR) experiences; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

