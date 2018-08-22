Prologis (PLD) Hits New 52-Week High at $67.73

Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.73 and last traded at $67.84, with a volume of 162080 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.59.

PLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $73.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $71.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.43 million. Prologis had a net margin of 74.17% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 8,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $500,849.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,550.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total transaction of $304,285.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,416 shares of company stock worth $3,659,194 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,370,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,768,639,000 after buying an additional 2,674,518 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,336,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,109,000 after purchasing an additional 263,787 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 7,919,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,228,000 after purchasing an additional 210,819 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,900,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,006,000 after purchasing an additional 90,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,028,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,017,000 after purchasing an additional 400,104 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of June 30, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 685 million square feet (64 million square meters) in 19 countries.

