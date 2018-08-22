Prologis (PLD) Hits New 52-Week High at $67.73

Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.73 and last traded at $67.84, with a volume of 162080 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.59.
PLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $73.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $71.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.80.
In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 8,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $500,849.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,550.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total transaction of $304,285.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,416 shares of company stock worth $3,659,194 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,370,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,768,639,000 after buying an additional 2,674,518 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,336,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,109,000 after purchasing an additional 263,787 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 7,919,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,228,000 after purchasing an additional 210,819 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,900,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,006,000 after purchasing an additional 90,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,028,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,017,000 after purchasing an additional 400,104 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Prologis Company Profile (NYSE:PLD)
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of June 30, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 685 million square feet (64 million square meters) in 19 countries.
