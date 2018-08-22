Prologis Inc (PLD) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 203,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,335 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $13,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Prologis by 6.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 497,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,369,000 after acquiring an additional 31,704 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 16.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,137,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,402,000 after buying an additional 297,716 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 131,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $534,000. Finally, Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $1,726,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Prologis news, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 22,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $1,440,957.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,056,918.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total value of $304,285.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,416 shares of company stock valued at $3,659,194. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $65.75 on Wednesday. Prologis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.28 and a fifty-two week high of $68.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. Prologis had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 74.17%. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Robert W. Baird set a $73.00 target price on Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $71.00 target price on Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of June 30, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 685 million square feet (64 million square meters) in 19 countries.

