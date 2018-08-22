Progressive Corp (PGR) Insider William M. Cody Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) insider William M. Cody sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,816,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of PGR stock opened at $67.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Progressive Corp has a twelve month low of $43.59 and a twelve month high of $67.63. The company has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68.
Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. B. Riley raised their price target on Progressive from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $64.00 price target on Progressive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Progressive to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.36.
About Progressive
The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.
