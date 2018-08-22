Progressive Corp (PGR) Insider William M. Cody Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) insider William M. Cody sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,816,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $67.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Progressive Corp has a twelve month low of $43.59 and a twelve month high of $67.63. The company has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 8,571.8% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. B. Riley raised their price target on Progressive from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $64.00 price target on Progressive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Progressive to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

