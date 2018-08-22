Progressive Corp (PGR) CEO Sells $808,164.00 in Stock

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $808,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,052,003.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Progressive stock opened at $67.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. Progressive Corp has a 52 week low of $43.59 and a 52 week high of $67.63.
Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,414,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,401,497,000 after purchasing an additional 644,100 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Progressive by 5.1% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,946,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,061,511,000 after purchasing an additional 864,700 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 10.2% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,095,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $715,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,013 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Progressive by 16.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,676,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $711,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 19.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,094,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $419,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,500 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Progressive Company Profile
The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.
