Progressive Corp (PGR) CEO Sells $808,164.00 in Stock

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $808,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,052,003.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Progressive stock opened at $67.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. Progressive Corp has a 52 week low of $43.59 and a 52 week high of $67.63.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PGR. Citigroup boosted their price target on Progressive from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Progressive from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,414,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,401,497,000 after purchasing an additional 644,100 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Progressive by 5.1% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,946,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,061,511,000 after purchasing an additional 864,700 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 10.2% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,095,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $715,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,013 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Progressive by 16.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,676,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $711,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 19.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,094,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $419,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,500 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

