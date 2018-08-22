PRIZM (PZM) Price Reaches $0.77 on Exchanges

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One PRIZM coin can now be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00011952 BTC on major exchanges. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $43.15 million and $13,707.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PRIZM has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,449.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $521.55 or 0.08097224 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00013532 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00025703 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00017773 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.42 or 0.01945335 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00248752 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00016922 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00015211 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00064389 BTC.

PRIZM Profile

PZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 55,989,445 coins. PRIZM’s official website is en.prizm.club . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here

PRIZM Coin Trading

PRIZM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

