Private Capital Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,620 iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)

Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1,125.0% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1,030.3% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 47.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter.

SUB stock opened at $105.22 on Wednesday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.31 and a one year high of $106.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

