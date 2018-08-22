Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (USMV)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 43.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 283,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,067 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 0.2% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $15,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Day & Ennis LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 58,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 52,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 80,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $56.14 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.