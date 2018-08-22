Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Holdings in First Trust Large Cap Value Opp Fnd (FTA)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value Opp Fnd (BMV:FTA) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,183 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Large Cap Value Opp Fnd were worth $10,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value Opp Fnd during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value Opp Fnd by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value Opp Fnd during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value Opp Fnd by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value Opp Fnd by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Value Opp Fnd stock opened at $54.99 on Wednesday. First Trust Large Cap Value Opp Fnd has a 52-week low of $875.00 and a 52-week high of $1,078.00.

