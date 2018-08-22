Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (CBB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 324,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,265 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Bell were worth $4,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 55,715 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 11.1% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 597,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,274,000 after acquiring an additional 59,565 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 361.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 64,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 6.5% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 25,859 shares in the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Wilson acquired 2,041 shares of Cincinnati Bell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,675.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,351.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 14,597 shares of Cincinnati Bell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $183,922.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,614 shares of company stock worth $46,127. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBB has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Cincinnati Bell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cincinnati Bell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 25th. UBS Group downgraded Cincinnati Bell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Cincinnati Bell from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Bell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

NYSE CBB opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Cincinnati Bell had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as Fioptics voice lines, voice over Internet protocol, long distance, digital trunking, switched access, caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

