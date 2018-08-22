PRGX Global Inc (PRGX) Director Acquires $65,424.50 in Stock

PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) Director Matthew A. Drapkin bought 7,310 shares of PRGX Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $65,424.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew A. Drapkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 20th, Matthew A. Drapkin bought 30,925 shares of PRGX Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.15 per share, with a total value of $282,963.75.

On Wednesday, June 13th, Matthew A. Drapkin bought 22,223 shares of PRGX Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $206,673.90.

On Friday, May 25th, Matthew A. Drapkin bought 12,711 shares of PRGX Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.59 per share, with a total value of $121,898.49.

On Tuesday, May 29th, Matthew A. Drapkin bought 30,513 shares of PRGX Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.59 per share, with a total value of $292,619.67.

On Wednesday, May 23rd, Matthew A. Drapkin bought 8,706 shares of PRGX Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.59 per share, with a total value of $83,490.54.

PRGX Global stock opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. PRGX Global Inc has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The stock has a market cap of $212.82 million, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). PRGX Global had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $42.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.70 million. equities research analysts predict that PRGX Global Inc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in PRGX Global by 1.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,842,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,873,000 after purchasing an additional 31,950 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PRGX Global by 122.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,686,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,365,000 after purchasing an additional 928,628 shares during the last quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. increased its position in PRGX Global by 24.2% during the first quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 896,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 174,495 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in PRGX Global by 3.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 759,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 27,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 22NW LP increased its position in PRGX Global by 9.5% during the second quarter. 22NW LP now owns 594,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 51,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of PRGX Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PRGX Global in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of PRGX Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

About PRGX Global

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments. It operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services ? Americas, Recovery Audit Services – Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services.

