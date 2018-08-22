Premier (PINC) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.47% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Premier in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Premier from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.51. 14,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,672. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $27.16 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.47.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Premier had a net margin of 23.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.96%. The business had revenue of $433.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Premier will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kelli L. Price sold 4,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Premier in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Premier by 4,665.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 51,838 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Premier by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 108,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 37,260 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Premier by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 683,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,387,000 after acquiring an additional 231,143 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Premier by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 39,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 17,944 shares during the period. 44.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

