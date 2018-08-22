Preferred Bank (PFBC) Position Boosted by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,944 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 807,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,823,000 after acquiring an additional 11,559 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 780,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,081,000 after buying an additional 81,049 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 546,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,090,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 293,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,812,000 after buying an additional 23,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 261,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,761,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Preferred Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Stephens cut shares of Preferred Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

PFBC stock opened at $63.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $49.84 and a one year high of $69.48. The company has a market capitalization of $821.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $39.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 million. equities research analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

