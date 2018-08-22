PQ Group Holdings Inc (PQG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PQ Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.22. PQ Group reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that PQ Group will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PQ Group.

Get PQ Group alerts:

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.44 million. PQ Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PQG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PQ Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PQ Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PQ Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PQ Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PQ Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PQG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PQ Group in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PQ Group in the second quarter valued at $197,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of PQ Group in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in shares of PQ Group in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of PQ Group in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

PQG traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.64. 5,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,532. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50. PQ Group has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PQ Group (PQG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.